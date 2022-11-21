Caste discrimination in Chamarajanagar: Police on the lookout for accused

November 21, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The police are on the lookout for the accused who is said to have washed a drinking water tank with cow urine and performed ‘’cleansing rituals’’ after a Dalit woman drank water from it in Chamarajanagar district.

The incident took place at Heggotara village in Chamarajanagar taluk on Friday and the accused was identified as Mahadev. After the incident came to light, members of the Dalit community drew water from different tanks and drank water to underscore equality besides asserting rights over common property resources.

An FIR was registered in Chamarajanagar Rural police station and a report has been compiled and submitted to district in charge Minister V. Somanna.

Senior officials of the Department of Social Welfare, who visited the village, said that interaction with the locals indicated that it was the handiwork of one individual and he was not accompanied by anyone. Besides, there was also an incident of caste abuse against Dalits by some people from different village but their identity is not known, said the officials.

‘’We visited the village soon after receiving the report of caste discrimination and interacted with the locals. People have also condemned the incident and there is no tension among the locals. It was the handiwork of an individual who is absconding’’, said Mallikarjuna, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department, Chamarajanagar district.

Mr. Somanna who was in Chamarajanagar on Sunday said that he had directed the officials to visit the village to ascertain the facts and submit a report. ‘’The report has already been submitted to the Minister’’, said Mr. Mallikarjuna.

Following the developments, the officials have decided to conduct an awareness programme on the law against caste discrimination. Incidentally, the tanks have a message scribbled that water is meant for all members of the community apart from a conservation note that it should be judiciously used.