Expressing concern about an increase in caste consciousness and superstitious attitude among educated people, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon students to shun such superstitious beliefs.

On June 19, the Chief Minister honoured meritorious students who have done well in SSLC and PUC exams at a programme jointly organised by the Social Welfare Department and Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions’ Associations in Bengaluru, along with Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and Social Welfare Minister H. C. Mahadevappa.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Several doctors are yet to shun blind beliefs. Educated people continue to believe in fate and the karma philosophy.”

He expressed concern that though social reformers and spiritual leaders like Buddha and Basavanna tried to wipe away the caste system several centuries ago, caste consciousness is increasing of late, especially among educated people. Society is witnessing inequality mainly due to caste system, he said, while stressing on the need to ensure equality.

Pointing out that elders teach caste and religion based discrimination to children, he stressed on the need for teachers and parents to first come out of ignorance and superstition. “Only then will students evolve on the basis of scientific temper and shape a bright future for themselves,” he said.

Referring to poet laureate Kuvempu’s famous lines that “Every child is born as vishwa manava (universal man). But, as it grows, we turn it into alpa manava (petty man)”, the Chief Minister said that teachers and parents have the responsibility of preventing children from becoming petty men.

Recalling that Basavanna had initiated inter-caste marriages as early as in the 12th century between Dalits and Brahmins, he said the oppressed communities should get social and financial empowerment if the caste system has to become weak. This had been emphasised by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, he pointed out.

He said because of the Constitution, children of even the oppressed communities are able to get education.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that he had started Morarji Residential Schools in rural areas while presenting his first State budget on being inspired by the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi’s campaign with the theme — ‘We need residential school and not arrack’.

He pointed out that since then, he had been giving permission for new such schools on a continuous basis. This year alone, he had given permission for setting up 20 such schools. “My aim is to ensure that every hobli has one residential school,” he said. As of now, Karnataka has 946 residential schools, including 833 under Social Welfare Department, he said.

Students of these government residential schools had registered 96 pass percentage in SSLC and PU exams. He called upon them to achieve cent per cent results next time.

