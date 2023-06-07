ADVERTISEMENT

Caste census report will be received, says Siddaramaiah

June 07, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured a delegation that he would receive the report of the Social and Economic Survey, popularly called the caste census, conducted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission during 2013-18, when he led the government.

The Chief Minister was speaking after meeting representatives of the Karnataka Shoshitha Vargagala Maha Okkoota at his home office Krishna.

The caste-wise survey would provide the data for taking appropriate decisions about the facilities to be provided to various communities. The survey was conducted to avail of scientific and accurate information which is essential for providing reservation and other facilities, he pointed out.

Only data available in the survey could resolve the confusion created by the previous BJP government in the reservation matrix, he said, adding, “Otherwise, social justice cannot be provided to anyone.”

Though the survey was completed while Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister in the last term, it was not submitted to the government in the right format. However, what was claimed to be data from the census had got leaked, leading to a controversy.

More than 150 representatives and leaders of different unions belonging to various castes, headed by K.M. Ramachandrappa, including Mavalli Shankar, Ravi Varma Kumar, Ananth Nayak, Narasimhaiah, Japhet, B.T. Lalitha Naik, and G.S. Patil, participated in the meeting.

