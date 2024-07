Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, popularly known as caste census, would be placed before the Cabinet.

“I have not still seen the report. It needs to come to the Cabinet for a discussion. I will place it before the Cabinet,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters. The Chief Minister received the report from the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes before the Lok Sabha election.

