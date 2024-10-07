Moving a step ahead on the Socio-Economic-Educational Census, popularly known as caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that the report is likely to be placed before the Karnataka Cabinet on October 18 to take a call on its implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most likely, the caste census report will be placed before the State Cabinet during its meeting on October 18. We will abide by whatever the Cabinet decides,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons after meeting ministers and legislators from Other Backward Communities (OBC) on October 7.

BJP member too seeks implementation of report

“I met over 30 legislators and ministers from OBC communities today, including BJP legislator Ravi Kumar. All of them have given me a memorandum seeking that the government accept the caste census report and implement it,” he said. He clarified that the caste census was not a census of just OBCs, but that of ‘all the seven crore Kannadigas’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that he had commissioned such a census for the first time in India during his earlier stint as Chief Minister (2013-18) through the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission led by H. Kantharaj. “The Commission chairman informed that the census has been conducted through door-to-door visits of all the households,” he said.

Referring to questions raised by the opposition on why the census report was not implemented during his earlier stint, he said the report had not been submitted at that time.

He alleged that JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, who succeeded him as CM at the head of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, had refused to accept the report by the Commission. The subsequent BJP government too had desisted from accepting the report, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later, when I became the CM again, the term of the Mr. Kantharaj was over. Jayaprakash Hegde was appointed chairman of the Backward Classes Commission. Mr. Hegde sought three months’ time to complete the report. The report was submitted to the government. I am yet to read the report,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Voices of dissent

When his attention was drawn on opposition by some Congress leaders, including former MP D.K. Suresh, the Chief Minister said, “The Cabinet will take a call on the report.”

The opposition BJP and JD(S) have opposed implementation of the caste census report on the ground that it is obsolete since it was conducted about 10 years ago, and that it has ‘not been conducted scientifically’.

They have accused the CM of trying to highlight the caste census report now only to divert public attention from the probe being ordered against him in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.