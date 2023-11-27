Caste census report crucial in understanding society’s dynamics, says former chairman of BCs commission

November 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the significance of the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as caste census, the former chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCB) C.S. Dwarakanath has said that the much-debated survey report will shed light on society’s dynamics hitherto unknown and help policymakers come up with most precise welfare and development programmes targeting specific social groups in accordance with their size and backwardness.

“Ours is a diverse society. So many communities with different socio-cultural identities are living here. The population size and economic and educational development of each community or caste differs from the other. There are some smaller communities that are the most backward. They have never tasted the fruits of reservation meant for them as they have been clubbed with other relatively forward communities. Without having authentic data on their population size, the social, economic and educational status, their migration patterns and other crucial issues, we cannot properly distribute resources for their development. It is thus essential for us to have the caste census, as it is known, published and open a public discourse on it,” Mr. Dwarakanath said at a media conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

When asked about the objections from a few communities to the caste census report, Mr. Dwarakanath said that it is improper to oppose the report without knowing its content.

“Some people oppose the caste census report stating that the survey has been unscientific. Others may oppose it as they feel that the report will go against the interests of their community. It is, however, improper to say that something is unscientific or goes against one’s interest without knowing the facts recorded in the report. Let the caste census report be published first. Once you read and understand the report, you can raise your objections to it more authentically. Let there be a public debate on it,” he said.

To a question on the division in the ruling Congress itself on the question of whether or not the report should be published, Mr. Dwarakanath said that some sections within the ruling party are reluctant to publish the report as they must be apprehensive of undesirable political repercussions that the report might pose.

“It is common to have commotion before the advent of a fundamental change. We have seen similar public discourse and resistance to the Havanur Report and when the Land Reforms Act was introduced. Let the caste census report be published and let there be a public discourse on it. We can assess which is right and which is wrong only after reading the report,” Mr. Dwarakanath said.

On the legality of the caste census, Mr. Dwarakanath pointed out at the Constitutional provisions and the various laws to state that Karnataka’s Social, Economic and Educational Survey is very much Constitutional.

“The opposition to the publication of the caste census report is an indication of threat to the Constitution. The Constitution provides for the setting up a Backward Classes Commission in each State and the conduct of caste census. Whenever a case concerning reservation comes up before them, the courts ask for authentic data on the population size and the extent of the backwardness of communities/ castes. We don’t have data. We all depend on the data of the caste census conducted in 1931. We assume a proportionate rise in population and project the size of a community. It is unscientific. Not all communities have grown in terms of population. The population of many communities has dwindled. We need to have fresh data and the caste census report can provide it,” Mr. Dwarakanath said.

