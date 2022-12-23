  1. EPaper
Caste-based discrimination: Medical officer files complaint against senior

The case has been booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

December 23, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A lady medical officer working at the Community Health Centre at Dodda Kunchevu in Holenarasipur taluk has filed a complaint with the police alleging that her Administrative Medical officer (AMO) humiliated her repeatedly by taking her caste.

Dr. Anupriya, the medical officer belonged to the Scheduled Caste, in her complaint registered on Thursday, said that Dr. Alia Thamkivath Bhanu, the AMO, often ridiculed her stating that she (Anupriya) was selected to the job under the reserved category. Many times she was not allowed to put her signature on the attendance register. Her leave letters were not accepted either. Hence, whenever senior officers visited the health centre, they assume Anupriya was on unauthorised leave. These developments had hurt her self-esteem and disturbed her mentally, she said

Holenarasipur Town Police have registered the case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2015.

