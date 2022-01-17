Caste atrocity: Six held for assault in Mysuru

17 January 2022 00:24 IST

Six persons who allegedly assaulted and abused a few members of the Scheduled Caste community over a petty issue in a village in Mysuru rural have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said the incident occurred at Arisinakare village in Jayapura hobli on Thursday when a group of youth belonging to the Lingayat community got embroiled in a verbal spat with a few members of the SC community while eating street snack (‘pani puri’).

The police said the immediate cause for the fracas was being investigated; both groups comprised youngsters in their early 20s and some of them were classmates in school.

The group later dispersed but news of the incident reached the family members who went to the locality where the other group resided and this resulted in tension and minor violence.

Other sources said that though the issue was resolved, youngsters from the dominant caste group raked up the issue again on Friday and assaulted members of the other group and subjected them to caste abuse.

The police said a complaint had been filed and a case of caste atrocity had been registered.