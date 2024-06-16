Cashless travel to be implemented in KSRTC buses in two months 

The hassle of carrying cash for passengers and finding change for conductors will soon come to an end as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) in two months. These machines allow passengers to pay through UPI, debit/credit cards, and other cashless modes.

According to officials, KSRTC has already started the process of implementing ETMs in its buses. Within the next two months, bus conductors will be equipped with ETMs capable of accepting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other cashless transaction modes.

“This move is aimed at resolving the common problem of passengers not having exact change and the subsequent inconvenience for both passengers and conductors. With the new system, passengers can easily pay using digital platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, or any other UPI payment methods and debit or credit cards ensuring a smoother and more efficient transaction process. This initiative is expected to enhance the overall travel experience and reduce disputes related to cash payments. Additionally, the introduction of ETMs is part of KSRTC’s broader effort to embrace digital solutions and improve service for its passengers,” Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The Hindu.

Recently, EbixCash Ltd. secured a long-term contract to implement the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) for KSRTC. Under this agreement, EbixCash Ltd. will be responsible for conceptualizing, developing, constructing, installing, maintaining, operating, and transitioning to the ITMS for all state-operated buses under KSRTC. “The initial phase of this contract spans five years and involves the deployment of EbixCash bus exchange solutions, which include digital payment capabilities aligned with KSRTC’s operational guidelines,” a senior KSRTC official said.

The firm will initially install 10,245 ETMs across 8,000 buses, with plans to install an additional 15,000 devices over the next five years. “The ITMS aims to fully automate fare ticketing and collection, incorporating ETMs and related software. This system is expected to streamline operations and address the long-standing request from passengers for cashless transactions in bus ticketing,” the official added.

Smart cards for Shakti scheme beneficiaries

Mr. Reddy said that if KSRTC starts issuing smart cards for Shakti scheme beneficiaries, that too can be incorporated into the system. The State government is yet to issue the smart cards intended for the beneficiaries. According to Mr. Reddy, smart card issuance has been stalled due to the absence of ETMs.

Currently, only Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, particularly the airport buses, accept cashless payments.

“These days, most people typically don’t carry cash and prefer using UPI payments. However, the necessity of cash for bus fares poses a significant inconvenience as obtaining change can be challenging. It’s good that KSRTC is finally introducing cashless options, which should have been implemented long ago,” Harsha Kumar, a regular KSRTC passenger from BTM Layout.

Another passenger, Ravi Prasad from Koramangala, said, “Even though there’s an online booking option available, when I need to travel to my native place Mysuru urgently, I usually catch the bus directly from the Satellite Bus Station. However, I often face the inconvenience of needing cash for bus fare. ATMs dispense only ₹500 notes, and conductors sometimes refuse to provide change, leading to frustrating situations. Introducing ETMs with cashless payment options would greatly benefit passengers like me.”