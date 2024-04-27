GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cashless travel to be a reality on KSRTC buses soon 

Bus conductors will soon be equipped with Electronic Ticketing Machines capable of accepting Unified Payments Interface and other cashless transaction modes

April 27, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The plan is to install 10,245 Electronic Ticketing Machines across 8,000 buses initially.

The plan is to install 10,245 Electronic Ticketing Machines across 8,000 buses initially. | Photo Credit: file photo

Owing to the increasing passenger preference for cashless travel, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to adopt a cashless system.

Bus conductors will soon be equipped with Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) capable of accepting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other cashless transaction modes.

According to senior KSRTC officials, EbixCash Ltd. has secured a long-term contract to deploy the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) within the organisation.

“EbixCash Ltd. has recently been awarded the long-term contract to conceptualise, develop, construct, install, maintain, operate, and transition to the Intelligent Transport Management System for all State-operated buses under KSRTC,” an official said.

The initial phase of this agreement spans five years and involves the implementation of EbixCash bus exchange solutions incorporating digital payment capabilities aligned with KSRTC’s operational guidelines.

It encompasses the initial installation of 10,245 ETMs across 8,000 buses, with plans to install an additional 15,000 devices over the subsequent five years.

“The ITMS aims to automate fare ticketing and collection comprehensively, encompassing ETMs and associated software. We anticipate that this will streamline operations, fulfilling the long-standing request from passengers for the implementation of cashless transactions in bus ticketing. With many people already transitioning to UPI and other cashless modes, accessing and providing change for cash has become challenging for both passengers and bus conductors. Introducing cashless transactions will be advantageous for both passengers and bus crew members,” officials explained.

EbixCash’s ITMS is expected to offer significant benefits to KSRTC, including the ability to minimise revenue losses, accelerate services for commuters, exert real-time control over bus economics by route, maintain trackability and audit trails of transactions, and streamline management information systems with real-time data.

End commuters will be able to bypass queues and save time by making payments for their tickets using smart cards, both on board and at ticketing points outside the bus, an official added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.