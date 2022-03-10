Cashless payment options for BMTC passes  

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), in collaboration with mobility startup Tummoc, has announced that it will shortly be launching mobile passes for all commuters along with “highly equipped electronic machines” in AC services that accepts all payments by this month. The move, officials said, will benefit commuters by saving time going to TTMCs and bus stations to apply for passes.

BMTC MD V. Anbu Kumar told The Hindu that all electronic payments, including QR code, will be included for purchase of passes, which can be downloaded from the mobile app. “Cashless payment option is for all buses for passes, while the electronic machines will be for AC buses. The pilot will be implemented in 1,000 buses at one go. These are aiming towards conductor-less operations by 2023, thereby reducing manual interface. The pilot will be started immediately - within a few days, while going conductor-less is being aimed from January 2023,” he said.