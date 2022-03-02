Cashback via app scam: Conman arrested

The North East division cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man who was allegedly cheating shopkeepers and businessmen by offering them his help in applying for cashback schemes via a digital payment app.

Based on a complaint filed by a shopkeeper, the police arrested Deepan Chakravarthy, resident of Bettahalasuru, charging him under various sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, Deepan worked as an executive for the digital payment company but was fired. In order to make quick money, he started visiting shops and business establishments posing as an executive with a well known e-wallet. He would explain the benefits of digital payments and cashback offers. He would download the app for the shopkeepers and ask them to deposit ₹20,000 to get a cashback offer. Many unsuspecting shopkeepers deposited the money into the wallet and the accused who had access to their account details withdrew the money online,” said a police officer.

The police have seized his mobile phone and two SIM cards.