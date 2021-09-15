Karnataka

Cash, valuables taken away

The police have registered a case in connection with theft in the house of an ex-service man in Belagavi.

The offence is said to have been committed on Tuesday night.

The case filed in the Mal Maruti Police Station says that thieves made away with cash and valuables worth ₹3 lakh from the house of the ex-serviceman, Ashok Kamble.

Mr. Kamble and his family members were away in Solapur when the incident happened. His neighbours noticed that the lock had been opened and called him. He rushed back to the city and then lodged a complaint with the police.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 9:33:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cash-valuables-taken-away/article36481713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY