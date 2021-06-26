Cash prize of ₹10 lakh for State’s Olympic sportspersons

The Karnataka government announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for each sportsperson selected for the Tokyo Olympics, which will commence from July 23.

So far only Fouaad Mirza in the field of equestrian has been selected. He won the silver medals in both the individual and the team events at the 2018 Asian Games.

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda in a release said that names of four other sportspersons have been shortlisted and they included S.V. Sunil (Hockey), Rohan Bopanna (Tennis), Srihari Nataraj (Swimming) and Aditi Ashok (Golf).

Already Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh governments have announced cash rewards for sportspersons making preparations for the big event.