‘Cash prize for informants of prenatal sex determination’

Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil has said general public who tip-off about prenatal sex determination at scanning centres will get cash reward and appreciation certificate.

Presiding over the district-level review meeting of Women and Child Development Department here on Monday, Mr. Senthil asked officials concerned to take steps to convey this message to people. Cash reward of ₹10,000 should be offered to informants, he said.

Though prenatal sex determination is an offence under the Pre-Conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT) Act 1994, the same continues to be practised and sex selective abortions were being reported, he said. Officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department should visit scanning centres in the guise of common people for verification, Mr. Senthil said.

He directed the officials to obtain complete information about pregnant women from anganwadis and to ensure all facilities under the Mathruvandana scheme to beneficiaries. Women and Child Development Department should undertake a wide-ranging campaign about the welfare schemes to help the poor, the DC suggested.

Mr. Senthil said the department should also create awareness among women about the protection and facilities offered by the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Victims of domestic violence are provided shelter under one roof in taluk levels and at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru, he noted.

Women and Child Development Deputy Director Sundar Poojary informed the meeting that three women counsellors are working at the Mahila Shakti Kendra, who along with the Women Welfare Officer, are creating awareness about various schemes. Awareness is created about 20 schemes while legal assistance, medical treatment, and security are being made available at Sakhi Centres at the district level for victims of violence, he said. Six cases of child marriage, including that of a boy, were registered in the district under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006, Mr. Poojary added.

District Family Welfare Officer Sikandar Pasha, Superintendent of District Wenlock Government Hospital Rajeshwaridevi, and representatives of NGOs were among those present.