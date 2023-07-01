ADVERTISEMENT

Cash in lieu of rice to Anna Bhagya beneficiaries to begin after July 10

July 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

This month’s amount will be deposited into bank accounts of beneficiaries shortly, says CM

The Hindu Bureau

Payment of cash in lieu of the additional 5 kg of rice to beneficiaries under the Anna Bhagya scheme will begin after July 10, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday.

“This month’s amount will be deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries shortly,” the Chief Minister said.

Faced with procurement challenges, the State government announced that cash will be paid to beneficiaries at the rate of ₹34 a kg for the additional 5 kg of rice under the free rice scheme. This is applicable to every member of a BPL and Antyodaya household for up to five members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said that over 90% of beneficiaries have a bank accounts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US