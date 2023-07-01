Cash in lieu of rice to Anna Bhagya beneficiaries to begin after July 10

July 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Payment of cash in lieu of the additional 5 kg of rice to beneficiaries under the Anna Bhagya scheme will begin after July 10, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday.

“This month’s amount will be deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries shortly,” the Chief Minister said.

Faced with procurement challenges, the State government announced that cash will be paid to beneficiaries at the rate of ₹34 a kg for the additional 5 kg of rice under the free rice scheme. This is applicable to every member of a BPL and Antyodaya household for up to five members.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said that over 90% of beneficiaries have a bank accounts.