Cash for votes?

Some Congress workers complained that BJP workers were distributing cash to voters of urban local body polls in Managuli village in Vijayapura district on Monday.

Congress workers recorded two BJP workers coming to a place near the booth and distributing money to voters. They also caught three of the four persons who were distributing cash and handed them over to the police. A formal complaint was filed with the tahsildar.

Tampering

In Belagavi district, a police team rushed to Shedbal village after some Congress workers complained of vote tampering by BJP workers. Polling officers were asked to make sure that there were no irregularities.