Cash custodian on the run with ₹1.3 crore

February 07, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police have launched a massive manhunt for the custodian of a cash management company who fled with ₹1.3 crore.

The accused Rajesh Mesta was working with Secure Value India Ltd. for the last 11 years and was in charge of depositing cash to ATMs in and around south division.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the office found Rajesh missing from work without informing them and his mobile was switched off. The officials conducted an audit to find the ATMs coming under him were short of ₹1.3 crore.

Rajesh was last seen with his colleague going around the ATMs to deposit cash. He hoodwinked the other staff and security personnel and fled after completing the routine work.