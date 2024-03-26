ADVERTISEMENT

Cash, cloth seized during routine checking in Dharwad

March 26, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad district poll officials seized ₹4.97 lakh unaccounted for cash which was being transported in a public transport bus on Monday night.

According to a press release issued by the District Election Officer, during a routine check at Tegur Check-Post, Masood, a resident of Chikkamagalur, was found carrying the unaccounted for cash in a Bhadravati-bound bus from Nippani.

The seized cash has been deposited at the District Treasury.

Cloth seized

During another check on Tuesday morning, pant pieces worth ₹3,35,500 being transported in a multi utility vehicle were seized at Agricultural University Check-Post in Dharwad.

The consignment belonged to Mohammed Shakeer Shah and as there were no proper documents, they have been seized on the suspicion that they be misused during the elections, a release said.

