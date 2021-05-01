Cases up in Hassan

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in Hassan. As many as 349 fresh cases were reported on Saturday and nine more people died. With that, the total number of cases in the district rose to 39,541 and so far 590 people have died in the district due to the infection.

The deaths are said to be increasing due to the non-availability of beds in the intensive care units. Of the total 6,238 active cases, as many as 77 people are undergoing treatment in the ICU. A youth, in whose family three members including him are suffering from COVID-19, said his father died on Saturday morning as he could not get an ICU bed. “I am of the opinion that he could have survived if he had been admitted to ICU. My mother and I are undergoing treatment for the infection at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The government should arrange for more beds” he said.

Among the nine dead, five are from Hassan taluk, two are from Holenarsipur taluk and one each from Araalgud and Sakleshpur taluk. Of the fresh cases, 125 are from Hassan taluk, 25 from Arkalgud, 29 from Arsikere, 37 from Belur, 66 from Sakleshpur, 12 from Alur, 14 from Holenarsipur, 28 from Channarayapatna and 13 from other districts.