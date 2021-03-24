Cases rising in Hassan

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Hassan district. On Wednesday, 53 fresh cases were reported. While the number of fresh cases on Tuesday was 35 and Monday the fresh cases were 22.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has increased the number of tests in the wake of recent reports of the second wave of the infection. So far 29,126 people had tested positive for the infection in the district. Among them, 28,389 have recovered and 268 are under treatment. As many as 469 people died of the infection in the district.

K.M. Sathish Kumar, DHO, on Wednesday, informed the media that so far 77,815 people have got vaccination in the district. Among them, 13,719 are health workers, 6363 are frontline workers, 4,868 are people with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 59 and 52,865 are senior citizens.

The officer said among those who got vaccination, none had adverse effects. The people should get vaccinated by visiting the nearest vaccination centre.