Karnataka

Cases registered against fake students appearing for SSLC exam

The Kalaburagi police has registered cases against 14 people including students and those who appeared in their place for the SSLC examination on day one.

Nalin Atul, Commissioner for Public Instruction, Kalaburagi, during his visit to the examination centre found four fake students writing exams at a private school near Kothnaur village and three students at government primary school centre at Jewargi Colony.

The officials have been instructed to register an FIR against the fake students and those who were supposed to write the exams. Mr. Atul also ordered to bar the students from taking further exams.

