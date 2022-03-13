Cases pending in real estate and electricity regulatory authorities settled amicably 

March 13, 2022 00:20 IST

A 53-year-old suit on partition, involving 35 members of a family, was among cases amicably settled at National Mega Lok Adalat

Spreading the scope of amicable settlement of disputes through Lok Adalats to new areas of law, the National Mega Lok Adalat held in the State on Saturday, for the first time, resolved several cases pending before the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) and the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

While 5,582 cases pending before the KERC ended with an amicable settlement, a total compensation of ₹8 crore was paid as compensation to the property buyers in the 183 case pending before the KRERA by amicably resolving their disputes with the real estate developers.

Apart from this, the Mega Lok Adalat witnessed a happy ending to the disputes between the employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation as 359 employees, who were dismissed from service for illegally resorted to strike, were reinstated to the service through the intervention of the conciliators.

3.67 lakh cases

In all, the Saturday’s Mega Lok Adalat conducted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) succeeded in settling a total of 3.67 lakh cases.

Justice B. Veerappa, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Executive Chairperson of the KSLSA, told reporters that it was an encouraging sign that cases in different legal fora like KRERA and KERC were being settled amicably.

He also said that 126 commercial disputes pending before eight commercial courts in Bengaluru were settled involving payment of total ₹62 crore as settlement. Around 90 couples, including 32 couples in Mysuru and 29 in Bengaluru, who were fighting legal battle for divorce, ended their differences and reunited in the Mega Lok Adalat. A 53-year-old suit on partition, which was pending before a court in Mysuru, involving 35 members of a family too was settled amicably with the consent of all the members of the family.