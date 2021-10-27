Karnataka

Cases of AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus reach 7 in Karnataka

The number of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in some foreign countries, has increased to seven in Karnataka with three more people found to be infected with it in the city.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D. Randeep said, “There are seven cases [of AY.4.2] in the State — three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the State.” Maintaining that the COVID-19 cases are under control in the State, Mr. Randeep said the government is making a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours before arrival, mandatory for those coming from abroad to the state.

“The test report has to be uploaded on a portal called Air Suvidha. Other than that, there is no restrictions like quarantining people,” Mr. Randeep clarified.

He further said the Centre and the State will initiate certain measures to check the super-spreader variant of COVID-19, which has spread in some foreign countries.


