Cases may come down by the end of lockdown: Bommai

Public cooperation crucial to make this happen, says Home Minister

Home Minister and Haveri district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai has, quoting experts as saying, said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the State is likely to come down by the end of the 14-day lockdown and cooperation of the public was crucial to ensure this happened.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Thursday after inspecting the facilities at the district hospital and the steps taken for checking the spread of the pandemic, Mr. Bommai said that instead of coming out and putting at risk not only their lives but also of others, people should stay indoors and adhere to the lockdown guidelines instead of making the police use force to implement the lockdown.

He said that all efforts are being made to increase the number of oxygen beds and ventilators in government hospitals. Private hospitals are being roped in to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and officials have been given necessary directions to further strengthen it.

Mr. Bommai said that till Wednesday, Haveri district has had 1,755 actives cases of COVID-19. Of these, 110 are being treated in the district hospital, 221 in taluk hospitals, 321 in COVID Care Centres, 50 in private hospitals and 40 are being treated in other taluks. A total of 1,040 patients are in home isolation, he said.

No shortage

The Home Minister said that there is no shortage of oxygen in Haveri district, as it is getting the required seven tonnes of oxygen from various sources. “The required quantity of oxygen is being met from various sources and there is no problem as such in the district,” he said.

To a query, the Minister said that already several decisions have been taken to increase the supply of medical oxygen and the district will be getting an additional three tonnes of medical oxygen soon. He said that instructions have been issued for procurement of tankers under SDRF (State Disaster Relief Fund) and this apart, sanction has been given for purchase of 200 oxygen concentrators.

The Minister said that steps are being taken to increase supply and storage of oxygen through talks with Grasim company. He said that 10 ventilators supplied to the district will be installed at the district hospital and consequently, 10 ICU beds with ventilator facility will be available to patients now. This apart, health officials have been asked to get an additional 25 oxygen beds ready for patients, he said.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation. Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi, MLAs Nehru Olekar and Virupakshappa Ballari, Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Roshan and others were present.

The Minister also visited the six kilolitre-capacity oxygen plant located on the district hospital premises.