Cases in State cross 9,000 mark again

After seeing a marginal dip in the number of cases on Thursday, Karnataka reported 9,280 cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 3,79,486. This is the fourth time since August 27 that the number of cases have crossed 9,000.

On Wednesday, the State had seen the highest single-day increase of 9,860 cases. While 9,386 cases were reported on August 27, as many as 9,058 cases were reported on September 1.

The death toll touched 6,170 on Friday with 116 new deaths. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. In the last one week alone, the State added 802 deaths to its toll. The number of recoveries have been on a steady rise. With 6,161 persons discharged on Friday, the total number of recoveries touched 2,74,196. Of the 99,101 active cases, 785 are being monitored in ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,963 cases and 25 deaths on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in Bengaluru Urban touched 1,41,664, and the death toll 2,091.

Karnataka, which continues to remain in fourth position in the country in terms of total number of cases and recoveries, now has the third highest number of active cases. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to be in first and second position, respectively. As many as 73,192 tests, including 31,641 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Apart from 2,963 in Bengaluru Urban, Friday’s caseload included 776 in Mysuru, 447 in Ballari, 428 in Dakshina Kannada, 424 in Tumkuru, 350 in Shivamogga, and 340 in Hassan.