Cases in Mysuru breach 3,000-mark

The COVID-19 tally breached the 3,000-mark in Mysuru on Monday with a whopping 296 new infections.

This is the biggest single-day spike in Mysuru where the surge appears unstoppable with three-digit cases being reported almost daily since many days.

Amidst the explosion of cases, there is an alarming jump in deaths as well with the toll climbing to 115 with three new deaths reported on Monday. After Bengaluru, Mysuru has the highest number of deaths but the death rate was apparently largest in Mysuru.

Also, the active cases’ tally too has crossed the 2,000-mark, posing a big challenge to the district administration and the health authorities.

After the cases spiralled, a large number of patients were being home isolated. As on Sunday, 852 patients had been home isolated and 527 asymptomatic and mild cases had been isolated in COVID-19 Care Centres besides 210 in private hospitals, 56 in dedicated COVID-19 Care Centre and 210 in the designated COVID-19 Hospital.

The 77 infected employees of JK Tyres have been isolated in a private CCC.

Meanwhile, the number of samples being tested in private labs is on the rise. As on Sunday, 2,614 samples had been tested. In total, 37,121 samples had been tested and they include 34,507 samples tested in a government lab.