Cases in Bengaluru cross 2.5 lakh mark

With 4,340 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru, the number of positive cases in the city has crossed the 2.5 lakh mark.

Of the 2.5 lakh cases in the city, as many as 1.92 lakh patients have been discharged. However, 3,067 patients passed away owing to COVID 19.

The highest numbers of cases in the city have been reported in September. As many as 1.02 lakh cases were reported in September 2020, while 74,696 cases were reported in August.

A total of 10,145 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 6.4 lakh cases.

As many as 7,287 cases patients were discharged on Sunday. With this a total of 5.15 lakh patients were discharged. Of these, as many as 1.15 lakh cases are active while 847 patients are in ICUs at different designated hospitals across the State.

The number of deaths reported on Sunday due to COVID-19 were 67, taking the total number of deaths to 9,286. Besides this, as many as 19 patients died as a result of non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 85,508 COVID-19 tests were done in the State on Sunday. Of these, 43,313 were rapid antigen tests, while the remaining were RT PCR and other methods.