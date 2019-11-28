Cases filed against Siddaramaiah, HDK

Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy are among the 17 persons who have been booked for staging a protest in front of the Income Tax head office to oppose “politically motivated” searches on properties linked to party leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The complainant, Mallikarjuna A., a resident of Gubbi in Tumakuru, has also accused former City Police Commissioner and other senior police officials and election officials of failing to take action against the massive protest which he alleged hampered the routine work of I-T officials, and also disrupted the free flow of traffic in March 2019.

He approached the city civil court and filed a private complaint seeking necessary directions. Admitting the complaint, the court directed the police to register an FIR against the accused under appropriate sections and investigate the matter.

Based on the complaint, the police filed an FIR against the accused on Wednesday, charging them under 22 sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 121 (waging war against Government of India), 153 (provocation to cause riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants to discharge their duties), 506 (criminal intimidation ) and 405 criminal breach of trust.

The other leaders against whom cases have been filed include G. Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao, D.K. Shivakumar, Sa Ra Mahesh, Thammanna D.C., L.R. Shivarame Gowda, Muniratna Naidu, and senior police officials including DCP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad.

They have also been accused of violating the model code of conduct which was in force for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the officials of the model code of conduct, who were present at the spot along with the police who failed to take any action, Mr. Mallikarjuna said in his complaint.

The I-T raids had been conducted on properties linked to political leaders and their aides in places including Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan, Mysuru, and Shivamogga. Congress and JD(S) leaders had accused the Centre of “misusing” central agencies to browbeat non-BJP leaders.