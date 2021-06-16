Cases fall below 1k in Bengaluru
State reports 5,041 new cases, 115 deaths
For the first time after the second wave hit Karnataka in March, Bengaluru Urban reported less 985 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. It was last on March 18 that this district had reported 925 cases.
Overall, the State reported 5,041 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,77,010. With 115 deaths, the toll rose to 33,148. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 14,785 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 25,81,559. The State now has 1,62,282 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 3.80%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 2.28%.
As many as 1,32,600 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 84,172 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,19,23,601.