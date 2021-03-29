Cases cross 3,000 mark again

The number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka crossed the 3,000 mark on Sunday, with as many as 3,082 cases being reported. The last time it crossed the 3,000 mark was on November 5, 2020.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, 2,004 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The number of active cases in the State stood at 23,037 and 204 patients are being treated in intensive care units. As many as 1.06 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. Of these, 99,753 tests were RT-PCR and the remaining rapid antigen tests.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 2.89%, while the case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.38%. As many as 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 12,504.

No serious or severe adverse effects following immunisation was reported on Sunday.

As many as 803 sessions were planned on Sunday and 670 sessions were held.