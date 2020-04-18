Cases continue to rise in Mysuru

Shankar Bennur

There appears to be no let up in COVID-19 contagion in Mysuru and Nanjangud with three new positive cases reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 76. Two cases are again linked to the pharmaceutical company.

While two cases are the contacts of P-52, the first case from the Jubilant Generics Limited, Nanjangud, another one is a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) case. The Nanjangud cases are the secondary contacts of the patient.

This is the second SARI case in Mysuru. Unlike the first case reported recently, this case, a 65-year-old man, had been reported from a village – Mosambayanahalli in Mysuru taluk – worrying the health authorities of the district which had been already categorised as a ‘hotspot’ and included in the ‘red zone’ of COVID-19 outbreak.

“Contact tracing of the SARI case was underway and the family of the patient was being tested now since they are the primary contacts,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.