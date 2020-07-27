Cases breach 1-lakh mark in State

Nearly five months after recording its first COVID-19 case, Karnataka has breached the 1-lakh mark. The State now has 1,01,465 cases, as 5,324 persons tested positive on Monday. This is the highest single-day increase so far. With 61,819 active cases, Karnataka is now second in the country after Maharashtra.

Fuelled by a rise in cases in Bengaluru, the situation in Karnataka took a turn for the worse since the beginning of July, breaching the 2,000 mark per day initially, and now clocking over 5,000 cases daily for the fifth consecutive day.

With 75 new fatalities, the death toll also touched 1,953 on Monday. This is apart from eight non-COVID deaths. Since the beginning of July, the pandemic has claimed 1,707 lives across Karnataka and 822 in Bengaluru Urban, compared to 246 and 95, respectively, as of June 30.

The State’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) now stands at 1.92%.

This month alone, the State added 86,223 cases and Bengauru Urban accounted for over half of that with 46,923. With 12,189 patients discharged, the active cases in Bengaluru Urban are not 33,816.

On June 30, the total cases in the State was 15,242, and Bengaluru Urban had 4,555.

On Monday, Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,470 cases, and Ballari and Kalaburagi also saw a record jump with 840 and 631 respectively.

While Mysuru and Udupi recorded 296 and 225 respectively, eight more districts recorded over 100 each.

With 1,847 patients discharged, the total recoveries in the State is now 37,685. As many as 598 patients, including 329 from Bengaluru Urban, are being monitored in the ICUs of various designated hospitals.

Karnataka has so far conducted 12,05,051 tests, including 71,268 rapid antigen tests. In the last 24 hours, 28,224 have been conducted, which includes 9,708 rapid antigen tests.

With 12 ICMR-approved labs on April 12, the State’s testing infrastructure grew to 86 in June. The State now has 90 labs, including 46 private ones.

The State recorded the first 1,000 cases on May 15, which is two months and six days after the first case was detected on March 9. Thereafter, it doubled to 2,000 on May 24. And, in a month it crossed 10,000 on June 24.

Subsequently, in six days another 10,000 were reported taking the total to 21,549 on July 4. It touched 31,105 on July 9; 41,581 on July 13, and 51,422 on July 16.

Now, in a span of 10 days, the caseload has breached the 1-lakh mark.