Cases booked against Tikait for making ‘provocative speeches’

They were registered in Shivamogga, Haveri

Cases have been registered against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait for making “provocative speeches” in the State. While one case was registered in Shivamogga, the other was registered in Haveri.

Mr. Tikait, who is leading the protests against the anti-farm laws in Delhi, was in Shivamogga on March 20 and addressed the first Raitha Mahapanchayat of south India.

In his speech, he had called upon farmers of Karnataka to intensify the protest against the anti-farm laws and block entries into Bengaluru with tractors.

The Kote police suo motu registered the case on Tuesday. The police booked the case under Section 153 of the IPC three days after the event stating that his speech could provoke violence.

Along with Mr. Tikait, Yudhvir Singh, and Darshan Pal had attended the rally at Science Field on the day.

The organisers of mahapanchayat, who had invited Mr. Tikait, have condemned the police action. In a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, they demanded the police withdraw the case stating that they would stage a protest against them on the issue.

K.P. Sripal, advocate, said there was nothing provocative in Mr. Tikait’s speech. “The police have booked the case because of pressure from the people in power,” he said. K.L. Ashok, convener of the mahapanchayat, said the police officers were silent when many senior leaders of BJP. including the party’s State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje, and RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. made provocative speeches. “We will oppose the police action during the protest scheduled on March 26, to mark the completion of four months since the protests against anti-farm laws began in Delhi,” he said.

In Haveri

The Haveri police too have registered a suo motu case against Mr. Tikait for allegedly making a provocative speech during the Raitha Mahapanchayat held in the town on Sunday. The need for further verification of the video clip of the speech by Mr. Tikait has been mentioned as the reason for the delay in registering the case.