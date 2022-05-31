Cases booked against three youth

They were taking a ride on the roof of four-wheeler

Chikkamagaluru Police have booked cases against three youth, including a woman, for taking a ride on the roof of a four-wheeler on the road connecting Kaimara and the hilly ranges in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Monday. Three people were riding on the roof of the vehicle, which amounts to rash and negligent manner of driving, endangering human life.

Akshay M. Hakay, Superintendent of Police, said when the police subjected all those travelling by the vehicle to a medical test, four people were found to have consumed banned drugs. The police have booked the case against them under the NDPS Act, the SP added.