Cases booked against Shivakumar, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Vijayendra

April 21, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

An FIR has been lodged in Bengaluru against Mr. Shivakumar for violation of the model code of conduct

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. File. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

As the election date nears and accusations fly between political leaders, the Election Commission is on alert. FIRs have been registered against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, JD(S) chief and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra for different reasons at different locations, the Election Commission announced on April 20.

A case has been filed against Mr. Kumaraswamy by the flying squad at the local police station in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district regarding allegations of personal abuse against D.K. Suresh, the Congress candidate for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. An FIR has been lodged in Bengaluru against Mr. Shivakumar for violation of the model code of conduct while addressing apartment owners at R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru.

In another case, Mr. Vijayendra was booked for a derogatory comment posted on the official X handle of BJP, Karnataka, on Friday on the charge of disturbing public tranquility.

