Cases booked against Congress leaders for protesting near CM’s residence

The State police have booked an FIR against Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in connection with assembling unlawfully to lay siege to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence Wednesday last.

The Congress had staged a protest seeking resignation of BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa on April 13 to lay siege to Mr. Bommai’s residence and the Congress leaders were stopped midway. They were arrested and released later. Mr Eshwarappa resigned from the Cabinet on Friday.

Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons here that the police had arrested them en route to the CM’s residence and released later. Now they have lodged an FIR. Mr. Eshwarappa violated prohibitory orders to carry out protest marches and his supporters staged a protest opposing his resignation. Why is there no case on him?” he questioned.

The BJP has been foisting cases on Congress leaders. “Why has Mr. Bommai not ordered lodging cases on those who recited Hindu prayers in a church? Muslims vendors were troubled in fairs, no cases on them”. “Instead Mr, Bommai is supporting moral policing in the State,” Mr. Shivakumar charged.