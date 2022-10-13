Cases booked against 17 forest staff for death of tribal

The death of a tribal who was held by the Forest Department staff of Bandipur for illegal possession of venison, has triggered protests and resulted in cases being booked against 17 employees.

Kariyappa, 41, was taken into custody by the forest staff of Gundre Range on Monday. Subsequently, he was found in a critical condition and shifted to K.R. Hospital here and he died on Wednesday. Locals alleged that Kariyappa died while he was in the custody of forest personnel and hence held them responsible for it.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that Kariyappa was roughed up and beaten by the authorities. Meanwhile, activists and NGOs joined the protest and sought action against the Forest Department, and Chikkamadhu, MLA, extended support of the protesters.

A senior Forest Department official said Kariyappa was held for questioning for possession of illegal deer meat and poaching. But he had a history of illness and refuted allegations that the forest staff had anything to do with Kariyappa’s death.

A case has been booked by the Antharasanthe police against 17 forest staff on charges of illegal detention and murder.