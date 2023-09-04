“Cases are new to our family”, says Revanna

September 04, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has said his family came up facing many challenges, and the cases were nothing to his family or the party.

Speaking to press persons at Holenarasipur on Monday, Mr. Revanna said both the national parties (Congress and BJP) were making all efforts to finish the party. “What to do? Both national parties want to finish our party. Our family has faced such challenges in the past. We will face them and respect the courts”, he said.

Asked if he received summons from the High Court following the judgement that set aside the election of his son Prajwal Revanna as a Lok Sabha member and ordered summons for him as well, Revanna said he had no information about the summons. “If there is a summons, we will respond to it through our lawyers. We will face the consequences”, he said.

Further, he said his son, Prajwal Revanna, would decide on moving the Supreme Court on the HC order that set aside his election. “We have never concealed information about any of our properties”, he added.