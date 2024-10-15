ADVERTISEMENT

Case will be booked against those who felicitated Gauri Lankesh murder accused: Minister

Published - October 15, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will register a case against those who felicitated two persons accused of the murder of Gauri Lankesh, Minister M.B. Patil said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“We came to know that some persons associated with some organisations felicitated Manohar Yadawe and Parashuram Waghmore in Vijayapura on Saturday. It is a heinous act,’‘ he told reporters.

Some Hindutva activists, including Sri Ram Sene members, felicitated the accused, after their release on bail, at Kalika temple in Vijayapura. SRS members told reporters on Sunday that the two were falsely charged in the offence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US