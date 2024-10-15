GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case will be booked against those who felicitated Gauri Lankesh murder accused: Minister

Published - October 15, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will register a case against those who felicitated two persons accused of the murder of Gauri Lankesh, Minister M.B. Patil said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“We came to know that some persons associated with some organisations felicitated Manohar Yadawe and Parashuram Waghmore in Vijayapura on Saturday. It is a heinous act,’‘ he told reporters.

Some Hindutva activists, including Sri Ram Sene members, felicitated the accused, after their release on bail, at Kalika temple in Vijayapura. SRS members told reporters on Sunday that the two were falsely charged in the offence.

