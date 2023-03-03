ADVERTISEMENT

Case under Atrocity Act registered

March 03, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Wadagera Police have registered a case against Shivappa Parappa Naikodi and three others in connection with an assault incident on a Dalit woman Kantamma Hanumanth Arjunagi native of Budanal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district.

According to the FIR, the accused assaulted the victim Kantamma when she was working in the field and also abused her by naming her caste.

A case was registered under sections 341, 504, 323 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and section 3(1)(R)(S) and 3 (2)(V-a) of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that the case was registered against the four accused including Shivappa Naikodi and investigation is on. 

