Coronavirus | Case surge continues in southern States

Both Karnataka, Kerala report over 30,000 cases

Southern States continue to report a surge in fresh cases of COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh reported 64 deaths and 11,434 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday. The cumulative tally crossed 10.5 lakh cases and stood at 10,54,875. The death toll jumped to 7,800 while the mortality rate remains at 0.74%.

During the 24 hours, 7,055 patients, the highest in months, have recovered and the number of recoveries touched 9,47,629. The State’s active case tally reached close to one lakh. There were 99,446 patients under treatment as of Tuesday morning and the recovery rate further dropped to 89.83%.

For the first time, Guntur reported more than 2,000 new infections in a day. It reported 2,028 new infections and close to it was Chittoor with 1,982 new cases. Srikakulam reported 1,322, Nellore reported 1,237 and Visakhapatnam reported 1,076 new infections.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 31,830 new cases, taking the total to 14,00,775. Of these, 17,550 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 180 deaths, the total toll rose to 14,807. As many as 10,793 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 10,84,050. Of the remaining 3,01,899 active patients, 2.063 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 18.71%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.56%.

Kerala reported over 32,000 new cases on Tuesday. After the analysis of 1,41,199 samples in the past 24 hours, the State added 32,819 new cases to its tally.

The average test positivity rate in the State rose to 23.24%. The active cases stood at 2,47,181. The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 14,60,364 cases.

In a massive surge, Telangana recorded 10,122 new cases and 52 fatalities in a single day. These are the highest numbers recorded in a day. Till Monday, the maximum cases were 8,126, recorded on April 24.

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 11 lakh on Tuesday, with 15,830 more persons testing positive. So far, 11,13,502 persons have been infected, and the State has 1,08,855 active cases. It recorded 77 deaths, taking the toll to 13,728.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Thiuvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Chennai bureaus)