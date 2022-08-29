Case should be transferred outside Karnataka if there’s an iota of doubt: Lahar Singh

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
August 29, 2022 21:52 IST

Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, has argued that Karnataka should consider transferring the case of Murugha Mutt seer, who has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls, outside the State if there is doubt that interests of justice will be served better if it is transferred.

In a statement, Mr. Singh said: “If there is even an iota of doubt that interests of justice will be served better if this case is transferred outside Karnataka, then that too should be considered. In this case, not only perceptions matter but restoring confidence in the health of our society is very important. All of us have a crucial role to play in that respect.”

He said the Karnataka government and all political parties have to ensure that there are no pulls, pressures, politics, and interference in this case. “The girls deserve nothing but justice,” he remarked.

“An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the very influential Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. Minor girls have made serious allegations of sexual harassment. This is an extremely shocking and sad development. Each time something like this happens, it shakes our confidence in our own surroundings, and in our people. As a society, we owe it to ourselves that these allegations are probed thoroughly and impartially,” he said.

