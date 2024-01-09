Case registered in connection with assault on police personnel in Maski town

January 09, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Balaganur Police have registered a case against six people in connection with a case of assault on two police constables who wear in civil dress even as they were proceeding to catch suspected thieves in Maski town on Monday.

According to police sources, Manjunath and Gopal, police constables attached to Balaganur Police Station, were giving a chase to suspects on motorcycles near Gudadur village, as a theft had been reported in Sunkanur village recently.

“On reaching Maski town, the motorcyclists and others suddenly turned around attacked the police personnel with lathi, stones and weapons. Even as they were being attacked, the injured police personnel managed to escape from the scene,” the sources said.

They added that the injured police personnel were given initial treatment at a civil hospital in Maski and later shifted to Sindhanur. Now, their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the six people related to the incident and launched a search.

A police officer confirmed that the accused are all absconding and the police are looking for them.

