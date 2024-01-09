ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered in connection with assault on police personnel in Maski town

January 09, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Yadgir

Two police constables in civil dress were giving a chase to suspects when they were assaulted

The Hindu Bureau

The Balaganur Police have registered a case against six people in connection with a case of assault on two police constables who wear in civil dress even as they were proceeding to catch suspected thieves in Maski town on Monday.

According to police sources, Manjunath and Gopal, police constables attached to Balaganur Police Station, were giving a chase to suspects on motorcycles near Gudadur village, as a theft had been reported in Sunkanur village recently.

“On reaching Maski town, the motorcyclists and others suddenly turned around attacked the police personnel with lathi, stones and weapons. Even as they were being attacked, the injured police personnel managed to escape from the scene,” the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They added that the injured police personnel were given initial treatment at a civil hospital in Maski and later shifted to Sindhanur. Now, their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the six people related to the incident and launched a search.

A police officer confirmed that the accused are all absconding and the police are looking for them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US