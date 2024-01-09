GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case registered in connection with assault on police personnel in Maski town

Two police constables in civil dress were giving a chase to suspects when they were assaulted

January 09, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Balaganur Police have registered a case against six people in connection with a case of assault on two police constables who wear in civil dress even as they were proceeding to catch suspected thieves in Maski town on Monday.

According to police sources, Manjunath and Gopal, police constables attached to Balaganur Police Station, were giving a chase to suspects on motorcycles near Gudadur village, as a theft had been reported in Sunkanur village recently.

“On reaching Maski town, the motorcyclists and others suddenly turned around attacked the police personnel with lathi, stones and weapons. Even as they were being attacked, the injured police personnel managed to escape from the scene,” the sources said.

They added that the injured police personnel were given initial treatment at a civil hospital in Maski and later shifted to Sindhanur. Now, their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the six people related to the incident and launched a search.

A police officer confirmed that the accused are all absconding and the police are looking for them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.