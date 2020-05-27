Karnataka

Case registered for spreading false information

The Hassan city police registered a case against a person who allegedly recorded and circulated a video revealing the identity of a COVID-19 patient, accusing her of hiding information about her travel history.

The police registered the case under section of The Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides certain sections of IPC.

Devaraje Gowda, resident of Ravindra Nagar, circulated the video on Tuesday alleging that the patient did not share information about her travel history and names of family members with the district administration. The video did rounds on social media platforms. He took the names of the patient’s father, brother and sister-in-law in the video.

The patient’s brother filed the complaint accusing Gowda of spreading false information. The complainant said the family had been cooperating with the administration in tracing the contacts and underwent testing.

The district administration had taken samples of five primary contacts and other relatives of the patient and all have been tested negative.

