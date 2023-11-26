Case registered against two officers for misuse of grant under MGNREGA in Deodurg taluk

November 26, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - YADGIR

The Deodurg Police have registered a case in connection with misuse of grant between 2020 and 2023 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 33 gram panchayats in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district.

The case has been registered against then Taluk Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat Pampapathi Hiremath and then Assistant Director of (Rural Employment) of the Deodurg Taluk Panchayat Basanna under Sections 465, 409, 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Director (Panchayat Raj), Taluk Panchayat, Deodurg, Annarao, the FIR was registered.

And, it is said that the misappropriation of funds while implementing the scheme between 2020 and 2023 under MGNREGA in Deodurg taluk was found during the Social Audit conducted by State Level Special Social Audit Committee. It has been reported that ₹49.27 crore grant was misused causing financial loss to the government.

“Of the ₹49.27 crore, ₹32.51 crore has been paid without maintaining files on the works implemented and ₹102 lakh has been paid to a private agency in violation of the norms for constructing 6,700 cattle huts,” the FIR said.