September 24, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Belagavi

Dharwad Police have registered a case against unidentified men on the charge of defaming Member of Legislative Assembly Vinay Kulkarni on social media platform.

The case was filed after Dharwad resident Milind Ucchangi noticed a Facebook post that used the MLA’s picture and also, unparliamentary language alongside it.

The police suspected that the profile is a fake and the picture of the user is not real.

